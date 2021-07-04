Lakewood Rangers Beat Fairview Warriors

Led by senior Jameson Supinski and junior Lucas Winters, the Lakewood Rangers (2-1, 1-0 GLC) broke open a tight game with a 3 run 5th inning rally and went on to 12-4 win over Fairview.

Supinski started, pitched 2 scoreless inning, and blasted a 2-run Home Run that hit the iconic "Big Tree" which looms over the right center field fence. Winters provided 2 key hits, including a fifth inning thrill that spark the Ranger rally. Sophomore Sully Stois pitched three strong innings for the Rangers to get the win. Junior Hubert Carlin, sophomore Eli LaDue (2 hits) and junior Will Hyatt made fine defensive plays for the Rangers, while sophomore Ben Jablonowski was solid behind the plate.

The Rangers travel to Fairview Monday for a 1pm rematch with the Warriors.