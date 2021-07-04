Kyle Baker Announces Candidacy For Lakewood City Council At Large

It is with an abiding sense of pride and belief in Lakewood that I am formally announcing that I am running for Lakewood City Council at Large in 2021. The theme of my campaign is From Lakewood, For Lakewood, Forward Lakewood. In line with that, I am eager to get out and meet with residents and local businesses to discuss how we can continue to move Lakewood forward.

By way of background, I am a proud product of the Lakewood City Schools. My experience in this community and the Lakewood City Schools has been foundational for me as a person and professional. After graduating from Lakewood High, I left for college (Miami University) and law school (The Ohio State University Michael E. Moritz College of Law); but knew I would come back to raise my family. Growing up in Lakewood, I fell in love with the diversity of backgrounds of my friends, classmates, and neighbors. I’m the youngest of 7 kids and come from a blue-collar tight-knit family. I’m proud of the fact that I was the first in my family to earn a college degree. I married the love of my life (Allison) in 2012 and we are raising our two young boys and dog (Champ) in the Lakewood home we bought in 2013.

I have a profound respect for public service. In 2014 I left a large law firm to join Cleveland Metroparks because I wanted to be a public servant and make my community better. This occasion is no different. Lakewood is at a critical juncture. We are currently experiencing a fragile prosperity and need to continue to position ourselves as a community of choice, while at the same time investing in our aging infrastructure, nurturing a safe community friendly to every person, and welcoming appropriate development that fits and advances the community while at the same time preserving affordability. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been experiencing some tough times. We must continue working to make Lakewood more resilient after the pandemic is over, and I believe that a strong City Council is necessary to help guide and provide vision to ensure that outcome.

I have a unique blend of public, private, and volunteer experience. I’ve devoted countless hours to Lakewood as Board Member/President of the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation and as Chair/Vice-Chair of the Lakewood Planning Commission. On Lakewood Planning Commission I was involved with and made critical recommendations to the city on issues ranging from expanded outdoor dining to major development projects. I also oversaw the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation’s transition from mostly alumni-based services and scholarships for graduating seniors to funding current initiatives, students and educators in the Lakewood City Schools. I also have extensive community development experience as a Board Member for West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development.

Through my role as Director of Real Estate and Senior Assistant Legal Counsel at Cleveland Metroparks, I work in many city halls across Northeast Ohio, where I see best practices and understand the complex interplay between municipal, county, state, and federal funding. I have overseen and stewarded the protection of over 1,000 acres (and counting) of new park land in Northeast Ohio. I also oversee the procurement and contracting process for Cleveland Metroparks along with other important organizational and law enforcement issues. While in law school, I worked for the Supreme Court of Ohio and the Ohio House of Representatives, so I have a deep understanding of how decisions made in Columbus affect folks living in Lakewood. I will bring this diverse background and expertise to Lakewood City Council to keep Lakewood moving forward.

With my background and passion for this community – and a vision for an even stronger future for Lakewood – I am excited to begin this important and hard work. I look forward to knocking on doors and meeting with the community in the coming weeks and months. Please visit my website (www.kylebakerforlakewood.com) or reach out on social media (www.facebook.com/kylebakerforlakewood).