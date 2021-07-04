Celebrate National Poetry Month With Lakewood Public Library

From favorite poems to workshops and author events, celebrate National Poetry Month this April with the Library.

This year Lakewood Public Library is participating in the Favorite Poem Project. Created in 1997, The Favorite Poem Project is dedicated to celebrating, documenting and encouraging poetry’s role in our lives. Share a sonnet, haiku or free verse with our community in an ongoing virtual open mic. Film a video of yourself reading your favorite poem. Poetry lovers of all ages are invited to participate. Share your video to our Facebook or Twitter and be sure to use the hashtag #favoritepoemproject.

Leanne Hoppe will lead two virtual poetry workshops this month. Hoppe is a local poet, writer, editor and college instructor. Each workshop will provide prompts to create your own poetry using personal myth, forty word meditation and other methods. Grab a writing utensil and a notebook and create your own poetry. Workshop videos will premiere on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Cleveland poet and educator Quartez Harris is the latest author featured in our Virtual Meet the Author series. Harris’ poetry collection “We Made It To School Alive” draws from his work with students dealing with gun violence, poverty and educational challenges. As a teacher in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, Harris took the heavy stories his students shared and created this collection. The book is Twelve Literary Press’ first publication. An exclusive author video will premiere on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

