H2O hosted its annual spring tradition, Breakfast with the Bunny, as a drive-through experience on March 27, 2021. Almost 200 young children enjoyed donuts, juice, seed planting kits, activities, and pictures with the bunny (featured in the slideshow below). Our H2O high school volunteers were truly delighted to host this event; their excitement was contagious! It was a true pleasure to see our community have fun and support youth volunteer service.

Thank you to event sponsor, First Federal of Lakewood, and to the Root Cafe for donating coffee to the event. While we weren’t able to feature beautiful raffle baskets on display, the event did raise additional funds by raffling three gift baskets. Thank you to The Jablonski Family, Angelo’s Pizza, Sweet Designs Chocolatier, and the Gelsomino Family for contributing those baskets. Thank you to H2O’s dedicated volunteers for attending numerous crafting sessions and showing up with pride and joy to welcome the community to Breakfast with the Bunny.