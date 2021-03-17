Trinity Lutheran At 100: A New Role Awaits

The cornerstone of Trinity Lutheran Church has overlooked Detroit Avenue for a century, as of 2021.

Construction of the church concluded in 1922, and the congregation held its final service on this site 96 years later in 2018, before moving to a new home on West Clifton. The City of Lakewood acquired the property including church building, classrooms, storefronts and parking.

After a search for reuse options, the city settled on Scalish Construction’s proposal in 2019. Scalish is to move into the church building as its headquarters, renovate the storefronts, and convert other portions of the property to housing.

Planning Commission member Jeff Wise calls Trinity Lutheran a “historic preservation success story.” Wise says that Scalish is pursuing preservation tax credits, and that this and COVID-19 have meant that the site is quiet for now, but he’s hopeful that redevelopment will begin this year.