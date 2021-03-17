Tri-C Student From Lakewood Named To All-USA Academic Team

Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) student Geri Bakushi is among 20 students named to the All-USA Academic Team for achievement in the classroom and leadership on campus.

More than 2,000 students across the country were nominated for the award, regarded as one of the top honors available for community college scholars.

Bakushi, of Lakewood, expects to graduate from Tri-C this summer with an Associate of Science degree. The international student from Albania has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking a course load focused on technology, engineering and math.

He holds a leadership role in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter at the College’s Western Campus. Bakushi also served as a Tri-C student ambassador and assisted fellow students as a math and information technology tutor.

Bakushi plans to transfer to a four-year school this fall to study computer science and pursue a career as a software engineer and entrepreneur.

All-USA Academic Team honorees receive a $5,000 scholarship and commemorative medallion. Bakushi and other team members will be recognized during the May virtual convention of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

The All-USA Academic Team is sponsored by Cengage, with additional support provided by Phi Theta Kappa and the AACC. Cengage is an education technology company that provides course materials to millions of college students each year.