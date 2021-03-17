Tri-C Horticulture Student From Lakewood Claims National Honor

Peyton Musgrave often wandered through her wooded backyard to the banks of the Olentangy River while growing up in Columbus. She loved the sights, the sounds and the connection to nature.

Today, that same landscape is vastly different than the one she remembers — and that reality now powers her studies at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C).

Musgrave enrolled in Tri-C’s Plant Science and Landscape Technology program last summer. The National Association of Landscape Professionals Foundation recently selected her as the recipient of its 2021 Sousa Landscape Management & Sousa Family Scholarship.

The 22-year-old plans to earn her associate degree from Tri-C in 2022 and then pursue a career in erosion control and forest conservation. She said her goal is “to do landscaping with a purpose.”

“It’s about finding a way to make a lasting impact on the world around us,” Musgrave said.

Tri-C ranks as one of the top colleges in the country in preparing students for careers in landscape design and construction; garden center or nursery management; and other horticulture fields.

Musgrave said she discovered the College’s program after moving to Lakewood. She was looking for a fresh start after losing her job as a pastry chef amidst the economic fallout related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea of studying horticulture stirred old dreams of farming and working with nature. Her classes quickly captured her attention. Musgrave posted a 4.0 GPA during her first two semesters at Tri-C.

Her academic achievement also earned her designation as a Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Scholar.

“I took a leap by enrolling here,” Musgrave said. “But I really feel like I found my place at Tri-C.”