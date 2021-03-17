The Herb Guild Offers Scholarship

The Herb Guild Garden Club is offering a one-time scholarship for 2021 available to graduating high school seniors as well as Lorain County Community College and Cuyahoga Community College current freshmen or sophomore students. Applicants must be residents of the state of Ohio and a U.S. citizen. (International or foreign exchange students are not eligible). Only students with a proposed academic study in Forestry, Botany, Horticulture, Environmental Science, Agriculture, Landscaping, or Culinary Arts are eligible for this scholarship. Deadline to apply is April 6, 2021. For further information contact Mary Kay Filipiak at 440-926-2469.