Summer Camp

Summer is an important part of the year for fun and exploration. The Lakewood City Schools Community Recreation & Education Department will be offering its Kids Connection Summer Day Camp. Kids Connection offers safe, fun, and affordable opportunities for kids’ entering kindergarten through sixth grade. The campers will spend the summer doing a wide variety of activities that include swimming, games, arts & crafts and much more. Kids Connection is located at Emerson Elementary School and will allow campers access to the computer lab, LRC, gymnasium, baseball field, and it is a short walk to Lakewood Park and Foster Pool.

The camp is staffed with certified teachers who provide families with a safe, fun, and affordable alternative to child care. The program consists of (9) one-week sessions, Monday through Friday from 7:00am to 6:00pm. Parents do not have to drop-off or pick-up that early or late, but it is an option that is available. The cost for camp is $135 for a resident and $165 for a non-resident, per one-week session.

For more information on the Kids Connection Day Camp or any of our other summer camps. Please contact (216) 529-4081 or visit our website www.lakewoodrecreation.com.