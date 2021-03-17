Rangers Set School Records At State Indoor Track & Field Meet

Congratulations to the Ranger athletes who participated in the OATCC Indoor Track & Field State Championship Meet on March 6. The Ranger contingent of nine athletes set three school records and several personal records. Setting new school records were:

Alicia Smith, 60-meter hurdles

Smith, Aniya Symons, McKenna Hunt, and Ebony Bradford, 4x200 relay

Helen Roche, Abby Sacha, Bradford and Hunt, 4x400 relay



The 4x400 relay earned the highest placing of the team, finishing 11th in the state. The 4x200 relay team finished 13th. The 4x800 relay of Mallory Zavatchen, Sacha, Sadie Gregg and Roche finished 18th. Besides Smith in the hurdles, Bradford also competed in an individual event, finishing 19th in the 200 meters. Teeghan McGann qualified in the 800 meters but was unable to run.

Congratulations to all the girls who competed and to coaches Stephanie Toole and Adam Swiat!