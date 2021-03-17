Having all the "in person learning" students together today at Lakewood High School was wonderful. There is no substitute for an in-class discussion, and through it all my students were more than up to the task. They were likewise engaged while we were in hybrid, but the greater numbers create a more lively and productive discussion. Social, cognitive and emotional development—everything from critical thinking to empathy and social skills—cannot be anywhere near optimal in isolation. Zoom has been a lifeline, but hardly a substitute for the magic that can be the classroom. Onward...