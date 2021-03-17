Lakewood’s Got Heart

I just wanted to take a moment to say how grateful I am to the children, parents and staff of the Brownstone Day School. I have been a crossing guard on the western end of Lakewood near Horace Mann Elementary School for the past five years. Recently during the really snowy and cold weather we had, I slipped and fell on the ice while crossing a student. Fortunately, I was not seriously injured, but was bruised and sore. I missed several days of work until I felt well enough to return. In the afternoon I was presented with a wonderful bag of treats and gifts from the children, families and staff of Brownstone. I was overwhelmed with the kindness and thoughtfulness that was exhibited by all of those involved.

Lakewood is a wonderful and caring community. I have seen it displayed over the years in many small and large ways. I am happy our family moved here twenty plus years ago. Kudos Lakewood.

Judy Bilinski's family moved here from the Tremont area in 2001. They couldn’t be happier with the choice they made. The schools are great and they love the neighborhood they live in. Lakewood has a great mix of things they like to do.