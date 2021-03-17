Delivering Smiles To Westlake And Lakewood

Robert Markowitz owner/operator at Cleveland Magic and Balloons is part of a national campaign called “Adopt a Grandparent” along with other balloon professionals across the country. Robert says, “Our goal is to bring joy to seniors in assisted-living facilities.”

“These seniors don’t all have families to visit them, and some have families that live too far to visit.” Robert has been a part of the movement since February.

Last week cheerful 28” tall figures (know as Balloon Buddies) were delivered to our elderly friends at the Belvedere of Westlake. One for each resident, to brighten up their day a bit and bring joy. The activity director told Robert that one of the residents liked “Buddy” so much that she took the balloon with her to her doctor's appointment! They are just the right size for hugging and holding and have been very therapeutic for the residents and staff.

The balloon campaign has become a success through community sponsorship and Robert is already working with his next facility, Bloom assisted living of Lakewood.

“When I first heard about this national campaign I knew I had to be a part of it,” said Robert. He went on to say, “It’s a way to go beyond being a business, and to serve people in the community, and gives the community an opportunity to contribute, and that’s a win win situation for the community and for the seniors.”

“If you are like me,” says Robert, “you are always wondering what you can do to help others.”

To sponsor a balloon buddy visit http//www.ClevelandMagicAndBalloons.com

and click on the Adopt a Grandparent tab.

Corporate sponsors can call or text Robert for a custom-sized sponsorship.

If you are looking to be the light in someone else’s world please consider sponsoring a balloon buddy. Contact Robert with any questions. 216-440-0511