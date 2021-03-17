Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Library Pen Pal

For children three years old through sixth grade

Do you miss the Library? We miss you too! Write a letter to a Library staff member telling us about anything from the last book you read to your favorite animal or even include a drawing. A staff member will read your letter and write you back.

Send your letter to:

Children’s and Youth Services

Lakewood Public Library

15425 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Virtual Woke Book Club

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

In this bimonthly book club for teens, inspired by the Read Woke book challenge created by Cicely Lewis, we will read and respectfully discuss books selected to inspire change, embrace diversity, and promote inclusivity. Each month will focus on a different topic and you will choose which book(s) you would like to read from a diverse list of titles. Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration.

March: Feminism

April: Race and Anti-Racism

May: Body Image

June: Gender Nonconformity

July: LGBQT+ Stories

August: Immigration and Refugees

Wednesdays, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Thursdays, March 25, April 22, May 27, June 24, July 22, August 26, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Girls Who Code: Python Guess the Word Game

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

Use the Python programming language to create a guessing game. Learn Python and how you can create a simple game from facilitators with experience in the field of computer science. This session covers Core Computer Science concepts of variables, conditionals, loops, and functions. We'll also meet and learn about a local Woman in Tech. This session is designed for all coding abilities. Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration.

Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Girls Who Code: Python Virtual Pet

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

Use the Python programming language to create a virtual pet. Learn Python with the Tkinter module to create an interactive pet from facilitators with experience in the field of computer science. This session covers Core Computer Science concepts of variables, conditionals, loops, and functions. This session is designed for intermediate to advanced coding abilities. Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration.

Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.