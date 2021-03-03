Youth Reading Programs At Lakewood Public Library

Are you all Zoomed out? Then try two of these reading programs for kids.

Help your child get ready for kindergarten by trying out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Children, age birth to starting kindergarten, can register online or in-person and will receive a folder, bookmark and their first reading log. Read together and record your progress online at home or by bringing in completed logs to the Main Library or Madison branch to receive rewards and acquire a new reading log.

Children in Kindergarten through eighth grade can join the Library Explorers Badge Quest program by registering online. Participants will read their way through the Children’s and Youth Services collection and earn badges by completing the readings and activities covering juvenile and teen fiction, nonfiction, biographies, graphic novels, and more. Complete twelve of the seventeen badges to complete the program and receive a Lakewood Public Library drawstring book bag, a new book, and a bookmark.