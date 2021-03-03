Starr Gazer

MARCH

Aries: The Ram’s focus is behind the scenes, maybe a little flirtation with a leprechaun, keep your eyes open, all it not as it seems, there may be surprises in the finances, watch the green.

Taurus: The Bull finally ventures away from the Bull Pen, lots of social activity going on in the area of friends & associations, Uranus is front in center in the Bull’s Pen, try out a new look.

Gemini: Career is on the mind of the Twins, work your wit & charm & you’ll impress even the most caustic of bosses, plan that trip to distant lands, the Blarney stone & a Guinness…hmm.

Cancer: The Crab loves the Seashore, it’s not too late to plan, Greece, Italy & France all have seashores last time I checked, your four-leaf clover is in other’s money, lotto, IRS refund?

Leo: The Lion/Lioness may have stumbled upon the pot o’ gold, your lucky star is shining on your business/personal relationships, & surprises are in store in the career arena, do an Irish jig.

Virgo: The Luck of the Irish is sprinkling its fairy dust in the area of health & service, stay within moderation when eating all that corned beef & cabbage, quit worrying to reduce stress.

Libra: Balance is something you work at, keep the over-indulgences down this month, & you should fare on the other side of the scales. Limit the green milkshakes & curb the corned beef.

Scorpio: Romance, Fun in the Sun, (yeah you’ll have to come out-of-the-dark) letting your inner child come out to play, & family relationships are in store for the Scorpion, top o’ the morning.

Sagittarius: The Centaur takes a closer look at its roots this month, you may be getting out & about in your community, take a look at volunteering at a neighborhood soup kitchen, say yes.

Capricorn: Hanging around neighborhood pastures, rather than mountain climbing for the Goat, go ahead & network, finances get fairy-dusted, & visits from young ones suddenly appear.

Aquarian: Jupiter is shining its lucky Leprechaun rainbow rays on you, time for an eclectic new look, shock the world, you’re good at that, sudden changes appear on the home front, be ready.

Pisces: The Fish probably should stick close to the Blarney Stone this month to keep you grounded, with Venus, Mercury & the Sun all lined up in your Sea, you’re all about illusions.

Eva Starr, local astrologer has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com