Prom Update For The LHS Class Of 2021

I just wanted to give you an update as we plan for our senior events to celebrate the Class of 2021.

We are moving ahead with the Prom Dinner held at LHS on May 15th. We met with Senior Officers today and they have given us some ideas to add some fun to the event.

As you may have heard Governor DeWine has opened the door for celebrating prom, but at this time no guidance has been given on restrictions. Therefore, we will adjust as the guidelines are shared.

Stay tuned for further details.