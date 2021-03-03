Mayor's Corner: Preparing For Spring

February is behind us and I am preparing for the debut of Spring later this month. I am excited to share a few recent updates concerning projects that the City has been working on.



At the February 16th City Council meeting, we introduced an Ordinance that would allow us to update the code governing fences along property lines in Lakewood. The goal of these updates would be to make codes clearer for residents, protect pedestrian traffic, and avoid confusion concerning fence construction and permitting. City Council is anticipated to approve these changes in the upcoming weeks.



The City has also been hard at work on a multi-phase integrated wet-weather improvement plan that aims to help Lakewood’s sewer system meet the EPA’s standards. City Council and I are looking at ways to support the infrastructure needed to meet these standards affordably and equitably. Updating the City’s sewer system is one of the biggest challenges we are currently facing, but I am hopeful that a solution will be in place by the end of the year.



On February 23rd, the City held a virtual conversation about the Cove Church redevelopment project where we heard feedback from community members about what they hope to see at the new facility. Another virtual conversation will be held on Tuesday, March 23rd, at 6:00pm. Please join us! Visit onelakewood.com/event/cove-church-community-engagement-meeting-2/ for more details.



Finally, another reminder: In February, we introduced a monthly e-newsletter that will feature city updates, news, events, and more. I am confident that this e-newsletter will allow our citizens to keep up to date with City news more easily and efficiently than ever before. If you would like to sign up, visit onelakewood.com/e-newsletter/.



I hope that you are staying safe and healthy, and hopefully enjoying this increasing sunshine.