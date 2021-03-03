Lakewood Recreation Hiring

What better job for the summer than at a swimming pool, ball field, or summer camp? Take the opportunity to work outside, with kids, making a difference. Lakewood Rec is now hiring to fill many open positions for Field maintenance, learn-to-swim instructors, lifeguards, pool attendants, pool cashiers, baseball scorekeepers, summer camp counselors and more.

As winter turns to spring, many of our thoughts turn to warm summer days, filled with playing T-Ball, riding the water slide at Madison Park, or making friends at Kids Connection or Ohio Heritage. Lakewood Recreation is hiring seasonal employees to make all those summer memories continue for a new generation. Applications preferred by March 31, 2021. Find application details at www.lakewoodrecreation.com/summerjobs.

Sharon Mathaios is Secretary at the Lakewood Community Recreation and Education Department.