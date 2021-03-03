Congrats To Our LHS State Qualifiers

Congratulations to the 10 Ranger athletes who thus far have qualified for their sport's state tournament.



Junior Kelsey Dalton competed in the Girls Wrestling State Tournament Feb. 20 and nine Rangers qualified for the upcoming Ohio Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches Indoor State Track Championship Meet. Competing at Spire Institute in Geneva on March 6 are: Ebony Bradford, Sadie Gregg, McKenna Hunt, Teeghan McGann, Helen Roche, Abby Sacha, Alicia Smith, Aniya Symons, Mallory Zavatchan.



Good luck, Rangers!





