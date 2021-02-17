Senator Antonio Shares Covid-19 Vaccine Information
Over the past unprecedented year, our communities have come together to support one another and combat the Covid-19 pandemic. I am proud of our public health officials, medical professionals, and front line health workers for their endless commitment to keeping each of us safe and healthy. News surrounding the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine continues to change, so I wanted share important details about the process.
At this time, individuals considered to be part of Ohio’s Phase 1B Vaccination group will be administered the vaccine, if they choose to receive it. These individuals include Ohioans ages 65 and older, those with severe congenital, developmental, and early onset medical disorders, and employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid learning. Cuyahoga County’s K-12 school employees became eligible last week. If you are eligible for the vaccine, it is recommended that you contact your provider to schedule a test. A comprehensive list of over 90 providers throughout the County can be found on the Cuyahoga County Board of Heath website.
While the initial vaccine rollout began slowly in December, I am hopeful that more Ohioans will receive their vaccinations soon. We must remain calm and continue to look to public health experts for guidance at this time. It is important to remember that not only is this the largest vaccine campaign in U.S. history, but the process may take longer than your average flu shot, as those distributing the vaccine are enforcing social distancing and our doctors and nurses continue to be stretched thin.
As distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine increases, my office continues to hear from many of you hoping to be included in the next phase of vaccinations, including early childhood educators, childcare providers, airport workers, and other essential employees. It is important we get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible, and I will continue working with public officials and health experts to advocate for the health and safety of our community. I plan to get the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, and I encourage everyone to do the same.
For more information on Ohio’s Covid-19 response and vaccine distribution, visit the Ohio Department of Health's Covid-19 webpage. You can also call United Way’s 211 line for assistance with vaccine sign-up in Cuyahoga County.
Nickie Antonio
State Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) is honored to be serving in her first elected term in the Ohio Senate District 23, following 8 years of service in the Ohio House of Representatives, 13th House District with 5 of those years serving in leadership as Minority Whip. Antonio has also served as Lakewood City Councilmember, Executive Director of an outpatient drug/alcohol treatment program for women and teacher for children with special needs.
Antonio serves as Highest Ranking Member of the Senate Health, Transportation and Joint Medicaid Oversight Committees. She also serves on the Finance Subcommittee on Health, and Ways and Means Committees. She is also a member of the Ohio House Democratic Women's Caucus—previously serving as chair—and is the State Director for the Women Legislators’ Lobby.
She has been a dedicated champion of workers’ rights, high-quality education, our local governments, equal rights for women and the LGBT community, healthcare for all and fighting the opioid crisis.
Antonio is recognized as a leader who reaches across the aisle to get things done. As a result, she has worked to pass legislation such as Ohio’s historic adoption open records law (SB 23/HB 61) and a step therapy reform law (SB 265/HB 72). During each of her four terms in office, Antonio has introduced the Ohio Fairness Act (now SB11), to provide civil rights protections for members of the LGBT community, as well as an end to Ohio’s use of the death penalty and an array of other bills focused on improving the lives of all Ohioans. Antonio continues to be an established expert in health policy in the General Assembly.
The first in her family to graduate from college, she holds both MPA and B.S.Ed. Degrees from Cleveland State University and was named a CSU Distinguished Alumni in 2013. She is also an alumnus and Bohnett fellow of the Kennedy School Harvard Leadership Program (2011).
Daughters Ariel and Stacey have made Antonio and wife Jean Kosmac, very proud as the girls engage in their adult life journeys.