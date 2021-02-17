Senator Antonio Shares Covid-19 Vaccine Information

Over the past unprecedented year, our communities have come together to support one another and combat the Covid-19 pandemic. I am proud of our public health officials, medical professionals, and front line health workers for their endless commitment to keeping each of us safe and healthy. News surrounding the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine continues to change, so I wanted share important details about the process.

At this time, individuals considered to be part of Ohio’s Phase 1B Vaccination group will be administered the vaccine, if they choose to receive it. These individuals include Ohioans ages 65 and older, those with severe congenital, developmental, and early onset medical disorders, and employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid learning. Cuyahoga County’s K-12 school employees became eligible last week. If you are eligible for the vaccine, it is recommended that you contact your provider to schedule a test. A comprehensive list of over 90 providers throughout the County can be found on the Cuyahoga County Board of Heath website.

While the initial vaccine rollout began slowly in December, I am hopeful that more Ohioans will receive their vaccinations soon. We must remain calm and continue to look to public health experts for guidance at this time. It is important to remember that not only is this the largest vaccine campaign in U.S. history, but the process may take longer than your average flu shot, as those distributing the vaccine are enforcing social distancing and our doctors and nurses continue to be stretched thin.

As distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine increases, my office continues to hear from many of you hoping to be included in the next phase of vaccinations, including early childhood educators, childcare providers, airport workers, and other essential employees. It is important we get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible, and I will continue working with public officials and health experts to advocate for the health and safety of our community. I plan to get the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, and I encourage everyone to do the same.

For more information on Ohio’s Covid-19 response and vaccine distribution, visit the Ohio Department of Health's Covid-19 webpage. You can also call United Way’s 211 line for assistance with vaccine sign-up in Cuyahoga County.