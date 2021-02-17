School Supplies And Clothes Delivered To Nicaragua By Rotary Fundraising

Support of the fundraising activities of The Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky River Rotary Sunrise enables the Club to not only fund local community projects, but also to help with joint Rotary International projects. Last year, the Sunrise Club joined with 24 Rotary Clubs in northeast Ohio to send 695 boxes and 25 layette bags plus an assortment of handmade dresses and other items that are desperately needed to Chinandega, Nicaragua.

The “Children of the Dump Project” started several years ago when a Rotary delegation visiting Chinandega noticed that children were going through a large local dump to salvage clothing and other items. Past Rotary District Governor, Jack Young of the Rotary Club of Conneaut, came up with an idea for an International Service Project. Rotary Clubs and Rotary members collect items needed by the children and families in this area of Nicaragua and pack them in boxes about the size of a large shoe box. Items are either purchased by the individual Club Members and/or the Clubs purchase the items using funds raised through their various fundraising activities. Items include school supplies, personal items like soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and tooth paste, an outfit of clothes and some toys.

Several years ago, the purchase and packing of layettes for mothers of new born children was added to the project. Blankets, towels, and personal items for the babies and mothers are packed in special Layette bags and are now shipped with the shoe boxes. They are distributed to a maternity center near Chinandega. Packing of both the shoe boxes and layettes often become a Club social family activity, with children joining in to get experience in service work.

Boxes are eventually gathered from several areas of the Country for delivery to a port city. In a recent year there were 11 pallets weighing over 18,000 pounds that were gathered and shipped. To promote school attendance, only children regularly attending school receive a “Shoe Box.”

This is just one of many community, youth, vocational and international projects of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky Sunrise that is funded through the annual Jewelry Raffle. Participating in the Club’s Jewelry Raffle you will help the Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise continue to serve the community and you will have a chance to win a $3,750 Diamond Bracelet donated by Broestl and Wallace Fine Jewelers in Lakewood, pictured above. It is a 14 Karat gold two tone bracelet with 14 diamonds totaling 2.42 carats.

Tickets are $10 each ticket; $50 for 6 tickets; $100 for 13 tickets; and $200 for 28 tickets.

You can buy your tickets one of two ways: go to https://lrrsunriserotary.org/page/raffle and pay by credit card using our safe and secure online processing system, or pay by check - made out to the Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Foundation - mailed to P.O. Box 16684, Rocky River, OH, 44116.

The drawing will occur on April 28th at 7 pm with a special guest, Rebecca Silber (Rotary International Foundation Zone Annual Giving), who will give a brief talk on the activities of Rotary International. To attend the drawing use the Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/y2aabmdx. The winner does not need to be present to win. To learn more about how you can join with men and women in your area to give back through service in your community, and internationally, contact – sloopyohio19@gmail.com