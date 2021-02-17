Mayor's Corner: Improving Communication At City Hall

It is hard to believe that we are only halfway through February. We have accomplished so much this month already.

I have been appointed to the Ohio Mayors Alliance’s Education Advocacy Committee alongside a handful of mayors from other large cities around Ohio. This committee will help me to identify ways to support high quality education and workforce development opportunities in Lakewood and to advocate for education policy improvements at the state level.

The City has launched a new e-newsletter to make it easier than ever for residents and businesses to stay up to date with news and events in Lakewood. The monthly email will be full of informational updates and happenings directly from City Hall. I am committed to increasing and improving communication between City Hall and our community, so I am excited about this new medium. You can sign up at onelakewood.com/e-newsletter.

I have been advocating with our elected and appointed officials, urging them to support certain measures to benefit our community and its citizens. I have encouraged our representatives to support measures for increased funding for local governments in the upcoming COVID relief legislation. This will enable our team at City Hall to continue providing for your public safety, health, and wellness as you expect. I have also advocated for new stormwater management grants in upcoming infrastructure legislation.

Our internal COVID-19 Taskforce, created back in March of 2020, continues to meet to ensure essential city services are delivered during these tumultuous times. In addition, we have a COVID-19 Financial Taskforce that is meeting regularly to address the financial challenges that COVID-19 has created. If you would like to stay up to date with or learn more about the City’s COVID-19 measures, you can visit onelakewood.com/coronavirus.

On behalf of everyone at City Hall, I hope that you stay healthy and safe as we continue through this rapidly moving year.