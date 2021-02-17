Lakewood Public Library Services In The New Year

Lakewood Public Library is still here to serve you safely whether you are looking for entertainment or education. Although services look a little different these days, we are open and ready to serve our community.

The Madison Branch has relocated to a temporary space while the branch is being renovated. Library materials and services are now available at 13427 Madison Avenue, Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Main Library is open Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. When visiting the library face coverings must be worn at all times.

Virtual programming for all ages is now underway. Families can enjoy a monthly themed storytime together using Tumblebooks. Elementary students in Kindergarten through Third Grade can join the Mercy Watson Virtual Book Club and teens in Ninth through Twelfth Grade can join the Woke Book Club.

For adults, virtual local author events are posted on the Library’s Facebook page and past presentations are available at youtube.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Although public desktop computers remain unavailable, the Library has purchased Chromebook laptops to assist patrons with getting online. All library patrons can check out a Chromebook for in-library use.

Patrons needing black and white printing can email print requests to the Main Library at contact@lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or the Madison Branch at madisonbranch@lakewoodpubliclibrary.org. A staff member will print the documents and will notify the patron when the documents are ready to be picked up. Patrons receive 25 pages for free, and additional pages (up to 100) are charged at ten cents per page.

All items must be returned to the exterior or interior book drops at both library locations. All returned materials are quarantined for four days.

Lakewood residents who are unable to leave their homes on a temporary or permanent basis are eligible for the homebound delivery program. No-contact deliveries occur every Tuesday. For more information or to register visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/services/homebound-delivery/ or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 110.

Distance learners needing a proctor for an exam are welcome to utilize the Library’s proctoring service. To request an appointment visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/proctoring/.

For more information on our current services, please visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.org.