Children/Youth Events at Lakewood Public Library

Library Pen Pal

For children three years old through sixth grade

Do you miss the Library? We miss you too! Write a letter to a Library staff member telling us about anything from the last book you read to your favorite animal or even include a drawing. A staff member will read your letter and write you back.

Send your letter to:

Children’s and Youth Services

Lakewood Public Library

15425 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Virtual Mercy Watson Book Club

For students in kindergarten through third grade

Have you ever heard of Mercy Watson? Written by award winning author Kate DiCamillo, Mercy Watson is a six-book series of short early reader chapter books chronicling the adventures of the titular character, who just happens to be a pig. Each week we will discuss a different book in the series via Zoom. Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration.

January 28, 2021

Mercy Watson to the Rescue

Mercy Watson to the Rescue February 4, 2021

Mercy Watson Goes for a Ride

Mercy Watson Goes for a Ride February 11, 2021

Mercy Watson Fights Crime

Mercy Watson Fights Crime February 18, 2021

Mercy Watson Princess in Disguise

Mercy Watson Princess in Disguise February 25, 2021

Mercy Watson Thinks Like a Pig

Mercy Watson Thinks Like a Pig March 4, 2021

Mercy Watson: Something Wonky This Way Comes

Thursdays, January 28 – March 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Woke Book Club

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

In this bimonthly book club for teens, inspired by the Read Woke book challenge created by cicely Lewis, we will read and respectfully discuss books selected to inspire change, embrace diversity, and promote inclusivity. Each month will focus on a different topic and you will choose which book(s) you would like to read from a diverse list of titles. Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration.

February: Own Voices and Representation

March: Feminism

April: Race and Anti-Racism

May: Body Image

June: Gender Nonconformity

July: LGBQT+ Stories

August: Immigration and Refugees

Wednesdays, February 10, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Thursdays, February 25, March 25, April 22, May 27, June 24, July 22, August 26, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Girls Who Code: Do you want to build a snowman in JavaScript?

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

Use the JavaScript programming language to draw a snowman on a webpage. Learn about drawing on the canvas in JavaScript from facilitators with experience in the field of computer science. We'll also learn about a Woman in Tech. This session is designed for all coding abilities. Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration.

Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Girls Who Code: Do you want to make an interactive snowman in JavaScript?

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

Use the JavaScript programming language to draw a snowman on a webpage and have it respond to actions taken by the user. Learn about drawing on the canvas and using mouse events to control changes in JavaScript from facilitators with experience in the field of computer science. We'll also learn about a Woman in Tech. This session builds on the previous session and is designed for intermediate to advanced coding abilities (beginning coders who completed the build a snowman in JavaScript are also encouraged to attend). Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.