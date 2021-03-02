January 19th City Council Meeting Rundown

At our Council meeting January 19th, longtime Lakewood resident Sean McDermott was appointed to the Planning Commission for a five-year term by a unanimous vote. Mr. McDermott earned his Masters of Urban Planning, Design, and Development at Cleveland State University and is a registered professional engineer. He is currently the Chief Planning and Design Officer for the Cleveland Metroparks where he plays an instrumental role in the design and construction of projects throughout the Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Zoo. Council was impressed with Mr. McDermott’s credentials and contributions to our City. Mr. McDermott is an excellent addition to the Planning Commission and I thank him for his service to our community.

City Council unanimously passed a resolution that would authorize the City to enter and exit the chain of title of the former Barry Buick and Spitzer Chrysler sites. This step is required by statute to establish the tax increment financing incentives (TIF) for the development of these two locations. The next and final step would be passing the ordinances establishing the TIFs. For more details about this project, please see Issue #37 of the View from Ward 2.

The County intends to replace the Hilliard Blvd Bridge in 2023. At our meeting, City Engineer Mark Papke requested that Council approve the agreement that will allow this project to proceed. The County is the lead on this project and will fund most of the project. This project will be discussed further at a future Public Works & Sustainability Committee meeting.

Council passed a resolution proclaiming January 2021 as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. Fire Chief Tim Dunphy presented this resolution and shared with Council that firefighters are at a significantly higher risk of contracting cancer than the general public. The Lakewood Fire Department will be focusing its training and education this month on the importance of cancer awareness in the fire service.

Jason Shachner is the Ward 2 Lakewood City Councilmember. He is currently serving as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Lake County Prosecutor's Offices' Criminal Division. He can be reached at Jason.Shachner@lakewoodoh.net or at (216) 714-2150.