Starr Gazer

FEBRUARY

Aries: The Ram has never been a shy one, this month try finding love amongst the groups and associations you belong to…Tip: accept compliments, this may lead to love on that mountain.

Taurus: The Bull knows all about love, Venus just so happens to be all lit up in your sign this month, the Goddess of love points to your career, hang out at the water cooler just little longer.

Gemini: 'I believe in magic' is the Twins theme song this month, try some log-distance flirting, maybe even hang out at the travel agency, foreign love is waiting to communicate with you.

Cancer: The Crab is in love with love, sometimes a little too much, let your natural beauty shine this month, any dealings with taxes just might leave you with more than money in your account.

Leo: The Lion/Lioness has command over his/her jungle, pay extra attention to your relationships this month, business & personal, simply “be present” it’s not all about YOU.

Virgo: If there’s anyone who has closed their mind to love, it just might be you…try putting a lid on that criticism, create some healthy culinary surprises, & invite that Yoga instructor over.

Libra: Take a gamble this month, you’re not known for taking risks, go all out, take a walk on the wild side, let your creative juices flow, take a wine & paint class, love is at the next canvas.

Scorpio: For once the Scorpion doesn’t need to come out of his cave, love is within your four walls, ok maybe behind that secret door in your basement, put on your Zorro mask & go wild.

Sagittarius: The Centaur is all about wide open spaces and adventure, however, this month your arrow seems to be pointing in your own neighborhood, try out the coffee shop, a love-latte?

Capricorn: Typically the Goat is not an intuitive sign, hmm, you’re about to get your psychic groove on, & at a place you’re more than familiar with…money, try your luck with the love lotto.

Aquarian: The stars & the planets have put you on a pedestal this month, the Sun, Mercury, Venus & Jupiter have all lined up at your front door, it IS all about you, go find crazy love.

Pisces: The Fish ought to join the Crab this month, you’re both all about the Sea, & the Fish falls in love with the illusion of love…who doesn’t love a mermaid, or a sea-faring Captain Ahab.