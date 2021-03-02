Senator Antonio Shares Budget Priorities

As we embark on the new 134th General Assembly, I look forward to all that can be accomplished over the next two years. The first item on the agenda is the biennial state budget. Totaling nearly $70 billion, the state budget makes two-year appropriations for healthcare, early child through higher education, workforce development, local government, and more. During this process, I plan to prioritize funding programs which promote Ohioan’s health, education, and job security.

Advocating for the health and safety of all Ohioans has always been a priority of mine, however, this became more essential given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Our state budget needs to include increased funds for PPE, testing, and vaccines, in order to expand access and quantities throughout our communities. Simultaneously, funding public education programs regarding the virus and vaccination process will be necessary in mitigating the continued impact of Covid-19. Another dangerous side effect of the pandemic was the surge in domestic violence cases due to stay-at-home orders across the United States. Providing funding to support domestic violence survivors’ services is critical, especially now.

While many Democratic legislators have been working to correct the inequalities in our education system, Covid-19’s virtual schooling has further highlighted these inequities. Throughout the pandemic, students with poor internet access struggled, and so increasing broadband support across the state is a budget priority this year. We must also establish a fair funding formula to better support our public education. And finally, teachers are the backbone of our education system, so we must guarantee a livable wage for all, including early childhood educators.

Over the past year, my office has connected dozens of constituents to unemployment benefits assistance as the pandemic continues to affect Ohioans economically as well. Commitment to the economic success of Ohio’s workers will continue to be a priority for me. This includes increased funding resources for our small businesses and women-owned businesses in the state’s budget.

As we begin working on the state budget, I will be meeting with mayors, city council members, constituents, and stakeholders in the following weeks to work on these budget priorities. Email me with your budget priorities at Antonio@ohiosenate.gov to be a part of the conversation. I look forward to working for you and with you to do all that we can for Ohioans, and specifically, Ohio’s 23rd Senate District.