NFPA And State Farm Announce Grants For Wildfire Preparedness Projects

Wildfires burn twice as much land area each year as they did 40 years ago, and the threat continues to increase (even in Ohio). State Farm is committed to helping communities prepare for and reduce their risk of wildfire damage. That is why for the eighth year in a row, State Farm is sponsoring National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) on May 1, 2021.



State Farm will be providing funding for 150 projects in the amount of $500 each to cover expenses related to individual grassroots efforts. Activities can be coordinated by anyone (individuals, a small group, an entire neighborhood or a community-based organization) working to reduce wildfire risk, advance general wildfire preparedness, or minimize post-fire impacts from a recent wildfire.

Applications are now open for the grants.



Preparedness Day gives people of all ages a chance to plan and participate in a risk reduction or wildfire preparedness activity that makes their community a safer place to live. Communities, nonprofits, local firefighter groups, and individuals are all encouraged to submit an application with their ideas for reducing the threat of wildfires in their areas.



Project applications are now open for the grants and can be submitted through February 26, 2021.

To download your application and for more information about Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, funding awards, project ideas and free resources to download, please visit https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/National-Wildfire-Community-Preparedness-Day



