Mayor's Corner: Major Projects Underway

February is here and the City of Lakewood has been busy implementing many exciting projects to get 2021 off to a fast start.



Improvements to Kaufmann Park, one of Lakewood’s largest green spaces, have been approved by City Council and are expected to begin later this year. Updates will include a water main extension that will clear up sediment in the park’s faucets, replacing outdated playground equipment, and the addition of an extensive new walking trail on the west side of the park.



We have made progress on several large development projects in Lakewood. Residential projects at the former Barry Buick and Spitzer Chrysler sites will be called The View West and The View East, respectively. Each project will contain a commercial first floor component and affordable housing commitments from the developer, Jerome Solove Development Inc. In total, these two projects will bring 280 new residential units to the City of Lakewood.



Another major project getting back underway after delays in 2020 is the downtown redevelopment at the corner of Belle and Detroit Avenues. The City’s Department of Planning & Development staff has been engaged in discussions with CASTO, our new development partner, to envision a project that will be the right fit for Lakewood today and for decades to come. We are eager to begin the community engagement process to hear from residents and businesses about what they want to see in this new design so please stay tuned for announcements of those virtual meetings.



I am incredibly excited about the direction that Lakewood is taking in 2021 and for all the projects we will be implementing this year.



Remember to stay safe and healthy.