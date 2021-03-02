Live Streamed Classical Saxophone Concert

We are so lucky to live in northeast Ohio where classical music thrives alongside of rock, blues, and every other genre. The Rocky River Chamber Music Society has always held free concerts in the outstanding acoustical environment of West Shore Universalist Church in neighboring Rocky River. Due to the pandemic, the concerts have been virtual.

On Monday, February 15th at 7:30 p.m., you have the opportunity to hear a true treat. Steven Banks, saxaphone virtuoso and Xak Bjerken on piano will perform works by Mozart and Schumann that have been arranged specifically for saxaphone. They will also perform works created directly for the saxophone by composers Carlos Simon, Saad Haddad, and Steven Banks himself. Steven captured First Prize at the 2019 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. He has performed with symphony orchestras across the U.S., including The Cleveland Orchestra, and is currently the Assistant Professor of Saxophone at Ithaca College.

Xak Bjerken, professor of piano at Cornell University has performed on stages all over the world, and has recorded for Chandos and Albany Records.

Access to the concert will be available by using one of the following links shortly before the concert on February 15th.

https://bit.ly/RRCMS_Facebook

https://bit.ly/RRCMS_YouTube

Although RRCMS remains dedicated to continue presenting free concerts, donations are always welcome. For further information visit the RRCMS website at www.rrcms.org