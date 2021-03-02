Levy Commitments Status Check: Complete

This past April, our community resoundingly passed an operations levy for Lakewood City Schools with nearly 77% support of voters. During the levy campaign, the District shared with the community what its priorities would be for the new funds provided. Below is an update on where the District stands in regards to commitments promised:

Expanding mental health services and counseling for students Hired five Student Wellness and Success Specialists that are working in all of our elementary buildings

Expanded our partnership with the Cleveland Clinic for mobile mental health supports

Assigned a social worker and social worker-in-residence at LHS, provided through Cleveland Clinic

Continue to have an adolescent psychiatrist available one day per week through at the Cleveland Clinic Medical Clinic at LHS.

Created a Student Navigator position in partnership with Cleveland Clinic and a grant from the Three Arches Foundation to assist with risk assessments and transitioning students from mental health hospitalization.

District now has 1 full time mental health therapist through partnership with Bellefaire and the Three Arches Foundation Retaining and recruiting high-quality teachers by paying them competitive salaries Hired additional certified teachers to assist with remote learning at the K-5 level as well as an intervention specialist Expanding STEM classes and keep learning materials up-to-date Require STEM classes using the Project Lead the Way curriculum each year (grades 6,7,8) at both Garfield and Harding Middle Schools

Continue to build on the makerspace initiative at each elementary school Keeping educational technology and other learning materials up-to-date Implemented 1:1 device initiative grades K-12 Expanding career-technical educational opportunities Added exercise science as a program Expanding early childhood education for our community’s youngest learners Launched all-day preschool at the Taft Center for Innovation including before and after care Protecting our community’s investment by keeping all of our buildings, athletic fields, vehicles, and other assets in good condition Completed renovation of former Taft Elementary building

Replaced the turf field at First Federal Lakewood Stadium

The District is proud of what has been accomplished toward meeting its goals as laid out during our campaign, especially during a time when much of the staff's collective energy has been focused on teaching and learning during a pandemic. Lakewood City Schools is grateful for the community’s continued generosity and support.