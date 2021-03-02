Help Rotary Serve The Community - Jewelry Raffle Fundraiser

In this time of the Pandemic, many agencies and organizations that provide needed services to the Lakewood and Rocky River area need help to meet the needs of their clients. The Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise is devoted to serving the community as it follows its motto of “Service Above Self.” Club community support includes the Rocky River Assistance Program family food distribution packages of non-perishable food for over 300 families in Rocky River and the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation program which delivers food to 300 families in Lakewood at Thanksgiving and Christmas, two of the community organizations that are helped by Rotary each year. Recently, the Sunrise Club added Trials for Hope to the list of organizations it helps. This program provides food for the homeless and needy on the near west side.

You can help by participating in a Jewelry Raffle Fund Raiser. Over the last 11 years the Sunrise Rotary has held a Dinner Auction event, with over 200 friends of members and supporters of the Club attending. Due to the pandemic, it is not possible for us to have our Dinner Auction at this time. We are replacing it with the raffle which will assist the Club’s Foundation in meeting the needs of the local organizations mentioned above and others such as Beck Center, Harrison School in Lakewood and The Rocky River Firefighters Charity.

By participating in the Club’s Jewelry Raffle you will help the Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise continue to serve the community and you will have a chance to win a $3,750 Diamond Bracelet donated by Broestl and Wallace Fine Jewelers in Lakewood, pictured above. It is a 14 Karat gold two tone bracelet with 14 diamonds totaling 2.42 carats.

Tickets are $10 each ticket; $50 for 6 tickets; $100 for 13 tickets; and $200 for 28 tickets.

You can buy your tickets one of two ways: go to https://lrrsunriserotary.org/raffle and pay by credit card using our safe and secure online processing system, or pay check - made out to the Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Foundation - mailed to P.O. Box 16684, Rocky River, OH, 44116.

You will be on your way to helping Rotary to continue serving the community.

The drawing will occur on April 28th at 7 pm with a special guest, Rebecca Silber (Rotary International Foundation Zone Annual Giving) who will give a brief talk on the activities of Rotary International. To attend the drawing use the Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/y2aabmdx. The winner does not need to be present to win.

There are many Community, Vocational and Youth Service Activities of the two Lakewood Rocky River Rotary Clubs. A Noon Club meets every Monday, and a morning club meets every Wednesday, both at Umerley Hall of the Rocky River Civic Center. Contact Kathy Berkshire at sloopyohio19@gmail.com to learn more about how you can join with men and women in your area to give back through service in your community, and internationally.