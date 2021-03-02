Healthy Lakewood Foundation Announces Four New Grants

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) board of directors recently approved four new grants that represent a continuation of its commitment to meeting community needs stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. They are:

$4,000 to the Barton Senior Center for an internet connectivity pilot for senior residents of the Westerly apartments;

$35,000 to Lakewood Community Services Center for food assistance for Lakewood residents for the period of February through June 2021;

$25,000 to the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland for services and outreach to Lakewood residents; and

$25,000 to the YMCA of Greater Cleveland to support capacity to provide school-day care for Lakewood’s elementary school-age children while learning is remote or hybrid for the period of January through March 2021

“Although we’ve been living with COVID-19 for almost a year, the pandemic’s devastating effects have only become more acute for many,” said HLF President Jeanine Gergel. “Many people have lost jobs or income, and we know some residents are struggling with food insecurity. Some are also worried about having their utilities shut off or being evicted.”

In addition to continuing its commitment to help meet residents’ basic needs, the HLF board of directors has also kept in mind the needs faced by particularly vulnerable populations, including families with young children and seniors.

“We are concerned about the effects of the continued isolation on our senior residents, many of whom do not have access to the internet,” said Gergel. “And, our hearts go out to families that are scrambling to find ways to keep their children safe and well cared for while school continues to be delivered in a remote or hybrid format.”

To support families with school-age children, HLF previously awarded funds to the City of Lakewood to provide scholarships to offset the cost of care while learning is remote or hybrid. Lakewood families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level are eligible. Scholarship applications are available by contacting the Lakewood Division of Early Childhood at 216-529-5018 or jessica.parker@lakewoodoh.net.

To qualify, families will need to provide local and federal tax returns and proof of current income and work/school schedules, along with a completed application. The requirement to provide tax returns may be waived if the family’s financial circumstances have changed due to the pandemic. For more information about eligibility and how to apply, visit http://www.onelakewood.com/early-childhood/.

Families interested in enrolling their children in the YMCA’s care program for elementary school-age children, called “YCARES,” can contact the YMCA Payment Registrar Office at (216) 263-6860 or children@clevelandymca.org. Children ages 5-12 are eligible. The program is currently being offered at the former Taft Elementary School and is available either on a 5-day basis or two/three days per week following the school district's Purple and Gold schedule.

About the Healthy Lakewood Foundation: The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community foundation. HLF was created to ensure remaining assets from the conversion of the Lakewood Hospital will continue to benefit the health and wellness of residents in the City of Lakewood. HLF was established in September 2018 as part of the master agreement following the closing of Lakewood Hospital. HLF was formed from the Foundation Planning Task Force and through their recommendation to the City of Lakewood and the Lakewood Hospital Association.

To contact HLF or to review a listing of all of the foundation’s grantmaking to date, please visit www.healthylakewoodfoundation.org or email info@healthylakewoodfoundation.org.