Win $100,000 (Or 39 Other Fabulous Prizes) In The Straight From The Heart Raffle!

Community West Foundation and Cleveland Clinic Avon, Fairview, and Lutheran Hospitals are holding their annual Straight from the Heart Raffle where participants have the chance to win a Grand Prize of $100,000! This year’s raffle boasts 40 fabulous prizes including a Mercedes Benz, Sea-Doo and trip to The Greenbrier. All proceeds provide heart healthy initiatives in the community and support cardiology services within Avon, Fairview and Lutheran Hospitals.

In 2019, the Straight from the Heart raffle funded the Youth Movement Challenge which is a fun, motivational contest to help combat youth obesity by encouraging Northeast Ohio school-age children to be more active. This program awarded up to $5,000 grants to schools for health education equipment, materials and more to help students stay active.

Youth Movement Challenge is just one of the outreach programs the Straight from the Heart raffle supports. Funds raised also support live & virtual community education classes throughout the year and has allowed the hospitals to purchase Automatic External Defibrillators for local recreation facilities, local fire departments, and the Metroparks. In addition, raffle proceeds have made local cardiac screening events as well as heart-healthy cooking classes for children possible at no cost to participants.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win! For a full list of prizes and to purchase tickets, visit www.straightfromtheheartevent.org. Tickets are $100 each or three for $200. Winners will be announced February 26th.

Contact Community West Foundation a 440.360.7370 with questions.