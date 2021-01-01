Tickets Are On Sale Now For Loving Lakewood: Life's A Beach

Calling all Beach Bums- it's time to join LakewoodAlive for a radical, virtual event filled with sand, waves and good clean fun! LakewoodAlive will host Loving Lakewood: Life's a Beach on Saturday, February 27 from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Guests are invited to break out beach apparel and plan for a whale of a time as we do all we can to connect with one another in a safe way. Dress up in your favorite beach attire and drift away to a warm and beachy place during the Loving Lakewood: Life's A Beach event.

Tickets for Life's a Beach can be secured at LakewoodAlive.org/LovingLakewood.



A $50 ticket will provide you with an exclusive link to the virtual event and your choice of a delicious meal prepared by Karen King Catering. Meal options range from grilled Cajun shrimp skewer, beef brisket, pulled pork to a vegan black bean burger meal. Add on a six-pack of Platform's Haze Jude or Palesner or select a refreshing bottle of wine and make it a complete night with the option of personal delivery service right to your front porch.



While enjoying your meal and beverage, tune in as we recognize some of our top volunteers, catch up with friends in private breakout rooms, join us for mobile bidding during our live auction, take a chance with the 50/50 raffle and hear live music.



Proceeds will support LakewoodAlive's programming as we strive to foster and sustain vibrant neighborhoods in Lakewood. While we won't be able to be together in person, we are still stoked to hang-ten with our friends and supporters. It will be a whale of a goodtime at this fin-tastic celebration of Community, Connectivity and Perseverance. After all, Life's a Beach!