The Epiphany: January 6, 2021
The wise men did not come to this one.
They stayed home.
It was as if hell had released a swarm of madmen (mostly)
And they would not be stopped until they had trespassed
And trampled
And beaten
And stolen
Killed
They took away our innocence
Our trust that
Respect for this holy place
Would prevail and prevent pandemonium.
It did not.
And now we are left
Shaken
Supremely saddened
And wondering
Why was it allowed to come to this?
How many times did we say,
“If anyone else said that, they couldn’t get away with it!”?
Shame on all of us
And especially on you
Who was guided by self promotion
Rather than love for your country.
Jean Brinich is a retired Family Nurse Practitioner who spent her very early years and a few later years, so far, in Lakewood.
jean brinich
