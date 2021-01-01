The Birds And The Trees

Yesterday on my walk home I stopped to rest at the roots of a tree. I looked up and saw the branches of three other trees spread out in the sky in front of me. I was staring at them for a while wondering why it was so soothing for me to be held by their presence.

I then recognized the structure before me. The branches are like the nervous and circulatory systems. I pictured the brain looking at the brain. The birds that come and perch themselves on the branches are like thoughts that arrive in the mind. The birds that fly away are like thoughts that go as they once came: A mind observing its own structure and patterns outside of itself.

Nature outside is reflecting the nature within this human body I call home.

There is something soothing about looking at tree branches, observing the birds that come, that stay, that go until the branches are left bare. There is something soothing about observing the mind like I do the trees; the thoughts that come, that stay, that go until the quiet sets in.

It is soothing to see myself in the trees and through their presence, feel my own.

Nicole Nazario is a fellow human who has found the practice of yoga and sharing it with others supportive for life.