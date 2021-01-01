Supporting Bessie's Angels

On Jan. 18th, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Help to Others (the City of Lakewoodl's locally active youth service group) and LHS's Race and Diversity Club are partnering with renowned organization Bessie's Angels to host their annual day of service in honor of the date - with a COVID-19 conscious twist! High school students of all ages are encouraged to join a virtual meeting that morning, during which club leaders, participants, and representatives from Bessie's Angels will be discussing their mission to aid in "NURTURING, educating, empowering, and providing low income housing to young women who have aged out of foster care." (1) All discourse will be followed with the beginning of the club's donation drive! With its rich history of community involvement, H2O invites Lakewood to assist in this drive, accepting new or like-new items including:

Cookware

Cooking utensils

Pot holders

Dish towels

Spices

NO dishes

Full size feminine bath/hygiene products

New towels/washcloths

Journals

Pens

New gloves, hats, and warm scarves

Any and all donations will be greatly appreciated! If you have items you would like to donate, please drop them off on Saturday, January 23rd between 10:00-noon at Lakewood High School (driveway along Franklin Blvd). After that, donations can be dropped off at the City of Lakewood’s Division of Youth (12900 Madison Ave.) by appointment. Call (216)529-6045 for more information about donating.

