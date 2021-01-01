Scholastics Awards Local Young Writers

The nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens has awarded local teens their highest honors. Each year Scholastic Art and Writing Awards accepts entries from seventh through twelfth grade students in 28 categories. They are then blindly adjudicated by some of the foremost leaders in the visual and literary arts for originality, technical skill, and authentic and unique point of view.

Local Birchwood School students received the highest honors for their writing.

Reyna Uechi (8th grade of Lakewood)

Wither and Fade, Short Story, Silver Key

Isabella Bixler (7th grade or Fairview Park)

Home, Personal Essay & Memoir, Gold Key

Lydia Chen (8th grade of Cleveland)

The Light, Short Story, Honorable Mention

Albert Khawam (8th grade of Rocky River)

The Untold Story of Marc Vaynbeerg, Personal Essay & Memoir, Silver Key

James Paponetti (8th grade of Brook Park)

Accepting Change, Humor, Honorable Mention

Manan Raina (8th grade of Brecksville)

Deep South Football, Short Story, Silver Key

Ryan Vaziri (8th grade of Westlake)

The Skateboard, Short Story, Honorable Mention

Their writing teachers, Lorraine Tzeng and Jennifer Seward, congratulate their students for their hard work and well-deserved honor.

Birchwood alumni also received recognition. Jane Nilson, now attending Hawken Upper School, received Honorable Mention, Gold Key, and Silver Key awards for four pieces of poetry. Also, Nadia Ibrahim, now attending Laurel School, received awards for thirteen pieces in a wide range of writing categories including humor, poetry, memoir, short story, and science fiction/fantasy.

Birchwood School of Hawken is a private, coeducational school in Cleveland, Ohio. Founded in 1984, Birchwood serves students in kindergarten through grade 8. Birchwood's missionis to equip children to lead a life of becoming – growing, thriving and flourishing – through the development of intellect and character.

