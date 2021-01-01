Ranger Alumni Speaker Series Launches Jan. 26

Join the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation for a virtual speaker series dubbed "Ranger Resource." The sessions will be on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 pm and will feature Ranger alumni sharing their expertise in their chosen fields.

First up on January 26 is Michael Bentley ('01), Vice President of Bentley Wealth Management of Raymond James. Bentley will share his advice regarding retirement planning and smart money strategies. The 30-minute talk will be via Facebook Live on the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation Facebook page.

