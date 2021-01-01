Mayor's Corner: Building Momentum

We are settling into the new year but January is moving fast and so are many of the initiatives that Lakewood has been working on this month.



The Cuyahoga County Planning Commission is working on the Lakefront Public Access Plan that hopes to create more public access to the shoreline in communities like Lakewood that border Lake Erie. If you would like to be a part of the planning or see how the program could affect you and your family, a virtual public informational meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 28th. You can visit countyplanning.us for more information on the project and on joining the meeting.



We kicked off discussions about our downtown development site with CASTO, an Ohio-based developer of complex, successful urban projects, and we look forward to creating a project that fits the current and long-term needs of our community. Stay tuned for public meetings to be announced as part of this process.



Earlier this month the Westshore Council of Governments had our first meeting of the year. This group meets monthly and consists of the mayors of Lakewood, Rocky River, Fairview Park, Westlake, Bay, and North Olmsted. This year celebrates the 50th anniversary of this collaboration between westside municipalities.



We honored the great Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his historic work concerning civil rights and social justice. Here in Lakewood, we are working every day to create a more diverse, inclusive, educational, and accepting culture for everyone. The important work of the City's Anti-racism Task Force is underway to ensure the value of anti-racism is expressed in all City objectives and initiatives.



Finally, if you are a landlord looking to improve your rental properties, check out our Rental Restoration Program that can help significantly with financing renovation projects on your properties. You can visit onelakewood.com to access the application and learn more about the program.



I am encouraged by this momentum as we move into February and the rest of 2021. Please stay safe, healthy, and positive.