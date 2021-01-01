LCRAC Wants To Hear From YOU!

Lakewood Residents!



You are invited to complete our first Lakewood Community Survey, which will help us, members of the Lakewood Community Relations Advisory Commission (LCRAC) to better understand what our residents appreciate about our city, as well as some of the challenges that we may face.



The Lakewood Community Relations Advisory Commission is a group of volunteer residents serving in an advisory capacity for the purpose of educating, informing, and making recommendations to City officials on matters related to community relations in an effort to advance respect for diversity, equality, and bonds of mutuality.



On January 18th, we will be launching a community-wide survey to better understand people’s experiences living and working in Lakewood. We are working with community partners and institutions to help us get the word out, share the survey, and to encourage our community to fill it so we can better serve our city.



You can fill out the survey by going to: https://tinyurl.com/lkwdsurvey



Thanks!



Jon Gromek

Lakewood Resident and Member, LCRAC