Kindergarten Registration Now Open

Lakewood City Schools kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year is now open. Students must be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2021 to be eligible to enter kindergarten. Registration information and materials can be found on the Lakewood City Schools website (www.lakewoodcityschools.org) under the Student Registration Quick Link. Registration is by appointment only.

The online forms are accessible anywhere there is a computer with an internet connection, including home or the public library. Kiosks are also available in all elementary school buildings and the Lakewood Board of Education during the school day. The school building and Board kiosks are by appointment only. The District's goal is to have all incoming students registered for next school year by March 31.

After collecting all required documents and completing all pre-registration forms online, you will be prompted to schedule an appointment to register your child. If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact the registration secretary by email at susan.robida@lakewoodcityschools.org or call 216-529-4279.

Children attending the Lakewood City Schools’ pre-kindergarten program are enrolled in the District and do not need to re-register. Kindergarten information will be given to these families.

For a more thorough review of the registration process and what you can expect from the Lakewood City Schools kindergarten program, visit the District website for its kindergarten information video in the News & Announcements area of the website.

Registsration for the District's preschool program will open on Monday, January 25. Give your child the right start by choosing Lakewood School’s Early Childhood Program. The program is designed to meet each student’s academic, social emotional, creative, and developmental needs. All classes include Beck Center Music Therapy at no additional cost.