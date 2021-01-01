Independent Salon Owners Call Phenix Salon Suites Home

Phenix Salon Suites, a new and exciting concept in the beauty and salon industry, has been located in the heart of Lakewood at 15314 Detroit Avenue since late 2018. Phenix’s upscale salon and spa provides fully equipped, private suites for independent salon professionals to operate their own salon. Each salon owner runs their business independently, selects their hours, sets their pricing and sells beauty products of their choice.

The Lakewood Phenix includes over 40 independent local, salon owners who provide a variety of services including hair, nails, skin, lashes, barbering and teeth whitening. Each of the salons inside the Phenix location is a private suite allowing for built in social distancing and one-on-one service. Phenix found Lakewood to be a desirable location because of its creative energy, walkable neighborhoods, business friendly environment and central location in the Cleveland area.

The Phenix Salon building was selected because it’s in the heart of downtown Lakewood and offers ample off-street parking. Its location provides great visibility for customers and convenience for the salon owners. Feedback has been very positive from the salon owners and their customers, and Lakewood residents have been welcoming and supportive of the local business owners located in Phenix.

Most of the salons operate by appointment but same day appointments can often be accommodated. The best way to learn about the various services and salon owners is to visit the Phenix website at www.phenixsalonslakewood.com. Online booking is available for many of the salons.