Covid-19 Mask Of Illusion?

What is happening in our country and around the globe is not science fiction, although it certainly seems to qualify. Hordes of mask-wearing pod people separated by plexiglass barriers, dutifully engaged in social distancing, manical hand washing, repetitive disinfection drills and self-isolation when deemed necessary or appropriate by officialdom... Welcome to the new normal.

Fortunately there are some folks who can see past the illusion and have taken action to preserve our basic constitutional rights as American citizens. An Ohio citizens group has filed a lawsuit in federal court to remove Gov. Mike DeWine's emergency health order, which was signed on March 9 and remains in place today. "Ohio Stands Up!" describes itself as a grassroots organization composed of Ohio citizens focused on restoring the rights of Ohio’s 11.69 million residents and educating the public about the realities of COVID-19 data. Ohio Stands Up! said it has filed suit in the Northern District of Ohio Federal Court in Toledo to remove DeWine’s emergency order.

The group is represented by attorneys Thomas Renz of Fremont and Robert Gargasz of Lorain. Thank God not everyone has been brainwashed by the unrelenting fear porn foisted upon us by the mainstream media propaganda machine.

I would urge anyone seeking detailed information concerning the Covid-19 scam to visit the website https://www.ohiostandsup.org/

It's time to take our freedom back!