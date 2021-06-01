The HOME ALONE Effect - Help H2O Keep it Growing!

When the pandemic hit last March, sixty-two H2O high school leaders had just finished presenting their last HOME ALONE event to a total of 221 children and their parents/guardians.

The high school leaders spent nine months and over 1,800 hours meeting with safety experts and researching online to create interactive presentations for their 9-12-year-old peers. They covered topics including household emergencies, first aid, cooking safety, resolving sibling conflicts, internet safety, street smarts, and more.

While the high school students instructed the young participants, their parents/guardians received valuable safety information presented by experts from Lakewood’s Fire, Police and EMS departments.

HOME ALONE helps children gain confidence by acquiring life skills and knowledge from teen mentors.

HOME ALONE fosters critical conversations between parents and children surrounding safety issues that may arise as their child matures and assumes more personal responsibility.

HOME ALONE builds leadership in our high school youth.

In their own words:

“The best part of Home Alone was giving our presentations. We were able to directly help children by providing them with the tools that need to be safe and feel safe.”

“HOME ALONE challenged me in ways that were not artificial measures of leadership, but actual tests of my capability to coordinate and manage a group of peers towards a common goal.”

“Thanks to this wonderful program, I have leadership skills that will stay with me and I will utilize for the rest of my life.

“I feel proud knowing I am apart of such an influential program that is making such a significant difference in our community”

To keep HOME ALONE growing for Lakewood youth and their families, H2O needs help from the community. Funds are needed to cover future program expenses like audio/visual equipment, program materials, as well as video and webinar consultant fees. The Thomas J. and Marjorie S. Gray Foundation has generously committed to matching whatever funds H2O members can raise up to $20,000.

H2O has already raised over half of its goal! Help H2O members reach their goal by the end of this month. Donations to H2O’s HOME ALONE program can be made in one of the following ways:

Go to H2O’s FB fundraising page - https://www.facebook.com/donate/154945756425882/

Go to The Lakewood Foundation website donation page - http://thelakewoodfoundation.org/donate-2/

Or mail a check payable to "The Lakewood Foundation/H2O" - 16024 Madison Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107"

HOME ALONE is such an important program for our community. Please help make sure it continues! Whatever amount you donate now will be doubled, thanks to the TJMS Gray Foundation. Donations to H2O through The Lakewood Foundation are 100% tax deductible.

H2O’s student leaders are looking for opportunities to spread the word about HOME ALONE. If you are a member of an organization or business that would be interested in hearing more about the program and how it has helped Lakewood families, please contact H2O Coordinator, Emmie Hutchison at emmie.hutchison@lakewoodoh.net to schedule a Zoom presentation with H2O student leaders.

H2O "Help to Others" is sponsored by a program of the City of Lakewood, Division of Youth - 12900 Madison Ave. 216-529-6045.

Thank you for your support!