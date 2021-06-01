Starr Gazer

JANUARY

Aries: The Ram is always the first one bolting out of the starting gate, for 2021 why don’t you take up something that allows you to channel all that fire energy like kick boxing, or racing?

Taurus: 2021 says get the heck out of the Bull Pen, come out of your comfort zone, Uranus & Mars are in your sign, experiment, take a cooking class, try painting, do something different.

Gemini: The Twins are great at communication skills, use 2021 to learn a new language, go to an international party & charm everyone with your new language skills, you’re always a hit.

Cancer: OK Crab, it’s no secret you’re super sensitive, you cry at everything, let 2021 be the year you put a lid on those emotions of yours, wean yourself from clinging to those you love.

Leo: The Jungle will survive if you take a few days off here & there for some “me time,” you are after all King/Queen, 2021 is calling you to roar over to the beach for some much needed R & R.

Virgo: 2021 is screaming for the Virgos to CHILL OUT, yeah, put your critical voice to rest, we all know you’re perfect, no one will ever make the mark, so let up on your fellow human beings.

Libra: 2021 is giving you an opportunity to work on improving your organizational skills, you can do it, oh & this one may be a bit more challenging for you, 2021 says “make a decision.”

Scorpio: You’ve heard it before, so 2021 shouldn’t be a surprise for the Scorpion, put away that stinger, you’ve used it plenty in 2020, work on forgiveness, & set some personal goals.

Sagittarius: The Centaur is known to live big, you’re a generous soul to a fault, 2021 says it’s time to tighten the reins, put a little bit of all that glitters away, buckle the financial belt.

Capricorn: The Sun & Venus are lined up at the Goat’s door, you’re the illumined one, 2021 says take all your financial savvy & launch your own business, if you haven’t already done so.

Aquarian: 2021 it’s here, at last, Jupiter & Saturn are now in Aquarius, & this month Mercury has joined them there, you’re the out-of-the-box creative one, try pottery or painting.

Pisces: The Fish, always swimming upstream/downstream, 2021 is the year you stand up for yourself, make this your new mantra, “What you think of me is none of my business.” Do it!