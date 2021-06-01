Rotary Foundation Awards $68,427 In Local Grants

Grants totaling $68,427 from the Lakewood-Rocky River Rotary Foundation will be used to provide scholarships, encourage student achievement, fight hunger, and foster programs for community health and wellness.



The Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River will award $15,000 in scholarships to high school seniors and will present $7,000 to student winners in the club’s annual speech, music, and art competition.



A $5,000 award goes to Elle's Enchanted Forest for an Inclusive Avalanche Slide and a $5,000 grant to Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation for Giant Eagle gift cards for needy families. Lakewood/Rocky River Meals on Wheels will receive $4,000 for meal preparation food and supplies.



Lakewood Community Services Center will receive $3,500 to provide for emergency food for families in Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake, following a new delivery model, a direct outcome of the pandemic. Trials for Hope will receive funding support for economically challenged families and unsheltered men and women.



A $ 3,427 grant to Neighborhood Family Practice (North Coast Health) will support NFP’s charitable care program to provide financial assistance for low and low-moderate income NCH patients.



Grants of $2,500 each were awarded to LakewoodAlive to support its newly created Small Business Support Program, Lakewood H2O youth development consultant fees and supplies, St. Edward High School’s “Out of this World” interdisciplinary garden, and Trinity Lutheran Church’s ongoing hunger relief program.



Grants of $2,000 each were awarded to Help Foundation (Cornucopia/Nature’s Bin) for its Summer Youth Work Experiences (SY) and Pre-Employment Transitions Services (PRE-ETS) programs, Rocky River United Methodist Church’s Twice Blessed Free Store to purchase winter coats for distribution and development of its new check-in system, and Youth Challenge to support the activities of its Volunteer Committee.



GiGi's Playhouse was awarded a $1,700 grant for two months of deep-cleaning, and Burning River Peers/The Lakewood Foundation, $1,300 to support first responders in Greater Cleveland, encouraging mental health and wellness by fostering healthy lifestyles.



The local club was chartered in 1926. Rotary International is the world’s first service club organization, with more than 1.2 million members in 33,000 clubs in more than 160 countries worldwide. Rotary, along with its partners, has reduced polio cases by 99 percent worldwide since its first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.