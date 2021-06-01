Rep. Skindell Announces State Capital Budget Funding For Area Projects

State Representative Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood) is pleased to announce the inclusion of funding for several local projects in the two-year state capital budget. The $2.1 billion capital budget is designed to meet the capital needs of state property from parks to state universities and also includes $186.6 million for local projects across the state which have strong community support. Cuyahoga County has been allotted nearly $24 million in the budget.

Included in the capital budget was funding for three local projects in State House District 13 and several regional projects advocated by Representative Skindell. The local projects include:



• $250,000 for the adaption reuse of the former Cove United Methodist Church Building. The city of Lakewood acquired the property and is planning to transform this beautiful structure into a multipurpose community center;

• $300,000 for the Beck Center for the Arts for renovations and additions of its current facility; and

• $150,000 for the Edna House for Women, which is recovery housing in Cleveland’s near west side.



Several regional projects advocated by Rep. Skindell include:



• $250,000 in funds for Cleveland Rape Crisis Centers

• $800,000 in funds for Cleveland MetroPark Zoo

• $250,000 in funds for Greater Cleveland Food Banks

• $2,250,000 in funds for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

• $1,000,000 in funds for Cuyahoga County Mental Health Diversion Center



“I am thrilled to see important projects included in the Capital Budget for greater Cleveland. These projects contribute to important assets in our community, whether they are cultural, recreational, social service or economic. I will continue the hard work of securing resources that add to the economic health and well-being of our community.” said Representative Skindell.



